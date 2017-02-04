Shee Atika's revenue fell 98 percent ...

Shee Atika's revenue fell 98 percent in 5 years; shareholders call for CEO's resignation

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

A crowd of Shee AtikA shareholders look over the corporation's financial statements on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 Revenue for Shee AtikA , Sitka's Native corporation, has dropped by nearly 100 percent since 2010. Shareholders packed the tribal community house on Saturday, Jan. 28 to discuss the fate of their corporation, and it's more than just revenue they're worried about losing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sitka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan 25 Musikologist 24
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
Katie Ethridge (Mar '16) Mar '16 Ironforce 1
News Top 10 States for Reported UFO Sightings (Apr '15) Oct '15 positronium 12
News Official: 3 men missing in Alaska landslide pre... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Elise Likes Vanilla 1
Review: Cathedral Arms (Mar '15) Mar '15 fjimmy 1
News Halibut bodies to meet amid growing bycatch con... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Kim 1
See all Sitka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sitka Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Sitka County was issued at February 11 at 1:20PM AKST

Sitka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sitka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Sitka, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,059 • Total comments across all topics: 278,771,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC