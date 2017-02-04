Shee Atika's revenue fell 98 percent in 5 years; shareholders call for CEO's resignation

A crowd of Shee AtikA shareholders look over the corporation's financial statements on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 Revenue for Shee AtikA , Sitka's Native corporation, has dropped by nearly 100 percent since 2010. Shareholders packed the tribal community house on Saturday, Jan. 28 to discuss the fate of their corporation, and it's more than just revenue they're worried about losing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.