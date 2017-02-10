KIC testing local beaches for PSP toxins
Last summer, Ketchikan Indian Community began a phytoplankton and shellfish monitoring program in Ketchikan as part of the Southeast Alaska Tribal Toxins Program. KIC test samples, and informs the public if dangerous levels of the toxin that causes paralytic shellfish poisoning are found in local clams and mussels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRBD-FM Ketchikan.
Add your comments below
Sitka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan 25
|Musikologist
|24
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Katie Ethridge (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Ironforce
|1
|Top 10 States for Reported UFO Sightings (Apr '15)
|Oct '15
|positronium
|12
|Official: 3 men missing in Alaska landslide pre... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise Likes Vanilla
|1
|Review: Cathedral Arms (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|fjimmy
|1
|Halibut bodies to meet amid growing bycatch con... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sitka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC