Art of Place: Tlingit elders discuss ...

Art of Place: Tlingit elders discuss metal carving and weaving

Tlingit elders came together to share their cultural knowledge with the public in the first event of the Art of Place series on Feb. 17 at the University of Alaska Southeast in Juneau. To kick off the series, Ed Kunz shared his thoughts of carving and jewelry-making and Della Cheney discussed basketry and weaving.

