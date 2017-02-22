Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017
Sen. Murkowski is skeptical of some of President Trump's actions, but in a speech to the Alaska Legislature, Murkowski portrayed the Trump administration as an opportunity for resource development. She also says she won't vote to defund Planned Parenthood or repeal Medicaid expansion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sitka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|24
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Katie Ethridge (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Ironforce
|1
|Top 10 States for Reported UFO Sightings (Apr '15)
|Oct '15
|positronium
|12
|Official: 3 men missing in Alaska landslide pre... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise Likes Vanilla
|1
|Review: Cathedral Arms (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|fjimmy
|1
|Halibut bodies to meet amid growing bycatch con... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sitka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC