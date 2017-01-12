Sikta boys run for fun, strength
In this Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 photo, participants and instructors in the Boys Run program warm up under the Crescent Harbor Shelter before beginning their annual 5K run through Sitka National Historical Park, in Sitka, Alaska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sitka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Katie Ethridge (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Ironforce
|1
|Top 10 States for Reported UFO Sightings (Apr '15)
|Oct '15
|positronium
|12
|Official: 3 men missing in Alaska landslide pre... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise Likes Vanilla
|1
|Review: Cathedral Arms (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|fjimmy
|1
|Halibut bodies to meet amid growing bycatch con... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sitka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC