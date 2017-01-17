Earthquakes shake waters off Elfin Cove

Earthquakes shake waters off Elfin Cove

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: KSKA

A series of earthquakes shook Southeast Alaska Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. The epicenter of the quakes was located off the coast of Elfin Cove, 90 miles north of Sitka.

