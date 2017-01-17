Con Brio Chamber Series presents a oe...

Con Brio Chamber Series presents a oeLow Brass Music and Other Noisesa

The Con Brio Chamber Series presents: "Low Brass Music and Other Noises," low brass music performed by Katy Giorgio, Roger Schmidt, and Ken Truitt on trombones, and Tim Ayer on tuba, joined by Douglas Smith on piano. This program has solo works for trombone and tuba by Mozart, Mascagni, Grndahl, Saint-Sans and Croatian composer Stjepan ulek and quartets by Bach, Bruckner, and John Williams, peppered throughout with surprises and familiar hits, from Daft Punk to Dr. Strangelove.

