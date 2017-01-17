Con Brio Chamber Series presents a oeLow Brass Music and Other Noisesa
The Con Brio Chamber Series presents: "Low Brass Music and Other Noises," low brass music performed by Katy Giorgio, Roger Schmidt, and Ken Truitt on trombones, and Tim Ayer on tuba, joined by Douglas Smith on piano. This program has solo works for trombone and tuba by Mozart, Mascagni, Grndahl, Saint-Sans and Croatian composer Stjepan ulek and quartets by Bach, Bruckner, and John Williams, peppered throughout with surprises and familiar hits, from Daft Punk to Dr. Strangelove.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital City Weekly.
Add your comments below
Sitka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Katie Ethridge (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Ironforce
|1
|Top 10 States for Reported UFO Sightings (Apr '15)
|Oct '15
|positronium
|12
|Official: 3 men missing in Alaska landslide pre... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise Likes Vanilla
|1
|Review: Cathedral Arms (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|fjimmy
|1
|Halibut bodies to meet amid growing bycatch con... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sitka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC