AK: Garrison Keillora s Sitka pen pal
The first time Keillor and Woods met was in 2013, after his show in Boone, North Carolina. Woods, whose red hair is somewhere between copper and strawberry blonde, stuck straight up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sitka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Katie Ethridge (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Ironforce
|1
|Top 10 States for Reported UFO Sightings (Apr '15)
|Oct '15
|positronium
|12
|Official: 3 men missing in Alaska landslide pre... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise Likes Vanilla
|1
|Review: Cathedral Arms (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|fjimmy
|1
|Halibut bodies to meet amid growing bycatch con... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sitka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC