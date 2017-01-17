a Piano Tidea and environmental ethics
A woman with a piano, a dog, and not much else ferries into a tiny Southeast Alaskan village. The townspeople - a grumpy, shouting philosopher in a wheelchair; a burly, jobless, fix-it-all man; a teenage would-be bear guide with a secret girlfriend - watch the woman arrive and help her haul her piano onto the porch of her cabin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital City Weekly.
Add your comments below
Sitka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Katie Ethridge (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Ironforce
|1
|Top 10 States for Reported UFO Sightings (Apr '15)
|Oct '15
|positronium
|12
|Official: 3 men missing in Alaska landslide pre... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise Likes Vanilla
|1
|Review: Cathedral Arms (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|fjimmy
|1
|Halibut bodies to meet amid growing bycatch con... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sitka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC