Woman sentenced for smuggling heroin, meth to Sitka
Sitka's Superior Court sentenced a woman to jail last week for possessing heroin and methamphetamine valued at more than $42,000. Shammar Ferguson, 33, smuggled more than 88 grams of the drugs during a flight from Seattle to Sitka this summer, according to court records.
