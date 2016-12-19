Walker proposes stable Fish and Game budget

A state Department of Fish and Game staffer works on sampling fish for a study on toxic metal concentrations in Tulsequah and Taku river fish. Gov. Bill Walker proposed cutting about 45 positions and $3.5 million from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game's 2018 budget last week, significantly smaller than the $11.5 million in cuts over the last two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.