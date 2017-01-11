Six Rescued Northeast of Sitka, Alaska

A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevaced one injured person, and a Coast Guard Station Juneau response boat medium crew transported five people from a hard-aground pleasure craft near Cube Cove, approximately 65 miles northeast of Sitka, Alaska, Thursday afternoon. The Jayhawk crew hoisted and transported the injured woman to awaiting medical personnel in Juneau.

