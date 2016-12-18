Great Alaska Hanukkah - or 'Alaskanukkah'
And yet, here you are, engaged in that time-honored Jewish tradition: telling your kids they can't have a Christmas tree. Although your daughter has been asking for several holiday seasons, this year she's old enough to construct more compelling arguments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sitka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|23
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Katie Ethridge (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Ironforce
|1
|Top 10 States for Reported UFO Sightings (Apr '15)
|Oct '15
|positronium
|12
|Official: 3 men missing in Alaska landslide pre... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise Likes Vanilla
|1
|Review: Cathedral Arms (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|fjimmy
|1
|Halibut bodies to meet amid growing bycatch con... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Kim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sitka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC