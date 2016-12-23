Governor to select new Court of Appeals judge soon
The Alaska Judicial Council has nominated four attorneys as the most-qualified applicants to fill a vacancy on the Alaska Court of Appeals, the three-judge appellate panel that usually hears criminal cases. They include Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Bethany Harbison, public defender Douglas Owen Moody from Anchorage, public defender Jude Pate from Sitka, and appellate public defender Tracey Wollenberg from Anchorage.
