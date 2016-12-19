Bidder chosen for 855-acre Haines tim...

Bidder chosen for 855-acre Haines timber sale

Monday Dec 19 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

Astoria Forest Products of Oregon bid $274,000 for the 20 million board feet of Sitka spruce and western hemlock. The timber company now has 30 days to turn in a contract with its operational plan, including the timeline it follows for the sale.

