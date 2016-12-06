Bear unfazed by rubber bullets near I...

Bear unfazed by rubber bullets near Indian River in Sitka

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: KTOO-TV Juneau

One came at 10:45 pm from a caller on Andrew P Hope Street requesting an escort to a visitor's car. After helping the woman safely to her vehicle, the responding officer located the bear nearby and shot at it with rubber bullets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sitka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) May '16 Musikologist 23
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
Katie Ethridge (Mar '16) Mar '16 Ironforce 1
News Top 10 States for Reported UFO Sightings (Apr '15) Oct '15 positronium 12
News Official: 3 men missing in Alaska landslide pre... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Elise Likes Vanilla 1
Review: Cathedral Arms (Mar '15) Mar '15 fjimmy 1
News Halibut bodies to meet amid growing bycatch con... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Kim 1
See all Sitka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sitka Forum Now

Sitka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sitka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Sitka, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,139 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,988

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC