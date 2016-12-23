AK: Bringing sourdough home for the holidays
If you've ever flown home for the holidays you know it's no easy feat- with everything from weather delays to wailing infants. But what's it like to travel with a companion that's more than 100 years old and could explode at any moment? KCAW's Emily Russell flew home for the holidays with a living, breathing, centuries-old jar of sourdough starter and has the story.
