AK: Bringing sourdough home for the holidays

If you've ever flown home for the holidays you know it's no easy feat- with everything from weather delays to wailing infants. But what's it like to travel with a companion that's more than 100 years old and could explode at any moment? KCAW's Emily Russell flew home for the holidays with a living, breathing, centuries-old jar of sourdough starter and has the story.

Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.