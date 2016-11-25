Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 25, 2016
Just before heading out for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Alaska Division of Elections made its final count Wednesday of outstanding ballots from the November 8th General Election. Dillingham Democrat Bryce Edgmon will be the first speaker of the Alaska House of Representatives from off the road system or outside of Southeast Alaska since Nome's Howard Lyng in the Territorial Legislature of 1941.
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC