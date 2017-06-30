Project Stand Up launches first commu...

Project Stand Up launches first community outreach in Sisseton

Friday Jun 16

In an effort to combat drug crimes in the state, the Attorney General's office is bringing more local awareness to its anonymous texting program "Project Stand Up." Sisseton is the first to promote the program on a local level and are holding a community outreach dinner on Tuesday to give a little more insight on the project.

Sisseton, SD

