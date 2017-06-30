Date and location set for Dakota elde...

Date and location set for Dakota elders to decide fate of 'Scaffold' wood

Friday Jun 9 Read more: Star Tribune

Joseph Bester of the Mendota Dakota burned sage as work began on dismantling "Scaffold" June 2 at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. AARON LAVINSKY, [email protected] Dakota elders will meet June 25 to discuss what to do with the wood from "Scaffold," the sculpture modeled partly on the gallows used to hang 38 Dakota men in 1862.

