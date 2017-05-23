Tractor trailer drivers having trouble with weigh station bypass system, Norpass, in South Dakota
Several tractor trailer drivers tell KSFY News they've purchased a NorPass transponder, or a similar transponder system called PrePass, but that the three bypass stations in South Dakota are almost never operational. For drivers who trek thousands of miles across the country, getting a green light at a bypass station like the three at ports of entry in South Dakota can help them save time and money as they work to deliver goods on schedule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
