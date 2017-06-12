Four Plead Guilty In South Dakota Tri...

Four Plead Guilty In South Dakota Tribala

Friday May 19 Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

Four of six people charged in a tribal embezzlement case in South Dakota have pleaded guilty in federal court in Aberdeen. Court documents show the case involves unlawful spending of over $81,000 from Big Coulee District, a political subdivision of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribe.

