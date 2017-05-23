Dakotas, tribes getting historic preservation grants Monday, May 1
The grants are through the Interior Department and National Park Service. They're aimed at efforts that help preserve historic places, culture and traditions.
Sisseton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Beating Investigation Continues in Sisseton (May '07)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|42
|Police Still Looking for AJ Lufkins of Sisseton (May '10)
|Jun '15
|TSI001
|85
|Sisseton Beating Suspect In Court (Jun '07)
|Jul '14
|nitos mom
|8
|Sisseton and their blind eye towards Pedophiles (Jul '13)
|Apr '14
|wake up people
|3
|Man Wanted In Connection With Attempted Homicid... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|afraidofthedarkinRC
|1
|Nuns, priests accused of sexual abuse at Sisset... (Aug '10)
|Jan '14
|chi red
|7
