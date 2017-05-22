2 Escaped, 2 Dead In Sisseton House Fire

2 Escaped, 2 Dead In Sisseton House Fire

Monday May 22

Authorities say two people have died in a house fire on the Lake Traverse Indian Reservation in northeastern South Dakota. Sisseton Fire Chief Jeff Pageler tells KWAT an adult and a child escaped from the burning home Sunday.

