Community colleges combat enrollment crunch
Many small towns and rural regions rely on the nation's 600 rural community and tribal colleges to provide employees who will keep local economies alive. But these institutions, which also serve as cultural centers, face a range pressures in supporting the day-to-day needs of a dwindling number of high school graduates with less money to spend, says Randy Smith, director of the Rural Community College Alliance.
