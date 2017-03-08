2 Arrested In Watertown After Chase I...

2 Arrested In Watertown After Chase In Stolena

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

Two people are behind bars in Watertown after running from police inside a stolen car. Just after 9:30 a.m. Monday, an Watertown Police officer tried to stop a Ford F-150 pickup in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sisseton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Mar 2 real 15
News Beating Investigation Continues in Sisseton (May '07) Nov '16 Anonymous 42
News Police Still Looking for AJ Lufkins of Sisseton (May '10) Jun '15 TSI001 85
News Sisseton Beating Suspect In Court (Jun '07) Jul '14 nitos mom 8
Sisseton and their blind eye towards Pedophiles (Jul '13) Apr '14 wake up people 3
News Man Wanted In Connection With Attempted Homicid... (Mar '14) Mar '14 afraidofthedarkinRC 1
News Nuns, priests accused of sexual abuse at Sisset... (Aug '10) Jan '14 chi red 7
See all Sisseton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sisseton Forum Now

Sisseton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sisseton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Sisseton, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,513,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC