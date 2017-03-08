Sisseton School Canceled Due To Mechanicala
A mechanical fire has forced Westside Elementary in Sisseton to cancel classes on Monday. Students were evacuated Friday morning when the school's fire alarm sounded, and all of the kids in the K-5th grade school made it safely to a nearby church.
