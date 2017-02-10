Gym Fire Forces Students To Evacuate ...

Gym Fire Forces Students To Evacuate Southa

Friday

A fire in the school gym has forced hundreds of students to evacuate an elementary school in northeastern South Dakota. The fire broke out Friday morning in the gymnasium at Westside Elementary School in Sisseton.

Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.

Sisseton, SD

