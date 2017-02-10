Gym Fire Forces Students To Evacuate Southa
A fire in the school gym has forced hundreds of students to evacuate an elementary school in northeastern South Dakota. The fire broke out Friday morning in the gymnasium at Westside Elementary School in Sisseton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sisseton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beating Investigation Continues in Sisseton (May '07)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|42
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Police Still Looking for AJ Lufkins of Sisseton (May '10)
|Jun '15
|TSI001
|85
|Sisseton Beating Suspect In Court (Jun '07)
|Jul '14
|nitos mom
|8
|Sisseton and their blind eye towards Pedophiles (Jul '13)
|Apr '14
|wake up people
|3
|Man Wanted In Connection With Attempted Homicid... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|afraidofthedarkinRC
|1
|Nuns, priests accused of sexual abuse at Sisset... (Aug '10)
|Jan '14
|chi red
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sisseton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC