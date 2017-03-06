Gym fire forces students to evacuate Sisseton school Friday, February ...
A fire in the school gym has forced hundreds of students to evacuate an elementary school in northeastern South Dakota. Leipart says the cause of the fire is still being determined but it was accidental.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sisseton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar 2
|real
|15
|Beating Investigation Continues in Sisseton (May '07)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|42
|Police Still Looking for AJ Lufkins of Sisseton (May '10)
|Jun '15
|TSI001
|85
|Sisseton Beating Suspect In Court (Jun '07)
|Jul '14
|nitos mom
|8
|Sisseton and their blind eye towards Pedophiles (Jul '13)
|Apr '14
|wake up people
|3
|Man Wanted In Connection With Attempted Homicid... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|afraidofthedarkinRC
|1
|Nuns, priests accused of sexual abuse at Sisset... (Aug '10)
|Jan '14
|chi red
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sisseton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC