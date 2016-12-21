Tribal Police Search For Missing Man

Tribal authorities in the Sisseton-Wahpeton area are asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing for about a month. 49-year-old Markus Evans was last seen in the Enemy Swim housing area on the Traverse Lake Reservation around December 1. Authorities believe he may have left with a group of people in an unidentified car.

