Tribal Police Search For Missing Man

11 hrs ago Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

Tribal authorities in the Sisseton-Wahpeton area are asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing for about a month. 49-year-old Markus Evans was last seen in the Enemy Swim housing area on the Traverse Lake Reservation around December 1. Authorities believe he may have left with a group of people in an unidentified car.

