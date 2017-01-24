Pioneer Bridge to be removed
Boaters who cruised under the Pioneer Bridge last summer got a close-up view of its dangling rebar and overall deterioration, but those safety issues soon will be remedied. The bridge spanning Sisseton and George lakes has been out of service for automobiles for several years, and plans are to remove it by April, prior to the start of this year's boating season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Sisseton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beating Investigation Continues in Sisseton (May '07)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|42
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Police Still Looking for AJ Lufkins of Sisseton (May '10)
|Jun '15
|TSI001
|85
|Sisseton Beating Suspect In Court (Jun '07)
|Jul '14
|nitos mom
|8
|Sisseton and their blind eye towards Pedophiles (Jul '13)
|Apr '14
|wake up people
|3
|Man Wanted In Connection With Attempted Homicid... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|afraidofthedarkinRC
|1
|Nuns, priests accused of sexual abuse at Sisset... (Aug '10)
|Jan '14
|chi red
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sisseton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC