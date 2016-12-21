Strong Winds Continue To Create Dangerous Conditions
A weekend of severe winter weather has continued into Monday, creating dangerous conditions across South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. Power has been out among numerous electrical cooperatives from Roberts County in northeast South Dakota through Ziebach and Pennington Counties in West River.
