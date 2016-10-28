John E. Truesdell

John E. Truesdell

Oct 28, 2016

A funeral Mass for John E. Truesdell, 76, of Sisseton, S.D., will be 10:30 a.m. today at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Sisseton, S.D. Interment will be in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Sisseton, S.D. Cahill Funeral Chapel in Sisseton, S.D., is in charge of funeral arrangements. John Earl Truesdell was born Aug. 8, 1940, in Emmet County, Iowa, son of Florence Theresa and Oliver Altoft Truesdell.

