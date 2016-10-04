Attorney General: Sisseton Woman's Death Ruled Suspicious
Attorney General Marty Jackley says that Kristine Hart, 32, was found unresponsive at a residence in Sisseton around 5:45 a.m. After an autopsy was conducted on Monday, her death was ruled as suspicious. Results of an autopsy are pending.
