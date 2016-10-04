Attorney General: Sisseton Woman's De...

Attorney General: Sisseton Woman's Death Ruled Suspicious

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 4, 2016 Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

Attorney General Marty Jackley says that Kristine Hart, 32, was found unresponsive at a residence in Sisseton around 5:45 a.m. After an autopsy was conducted on Monday, her death was ruled as suspicious. Results of an autopsy are pending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sisseton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beating Investigation Continues in Sisseton (May '07) Nov '16 Anonymous 42
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
News Police Still Looking for AJ Lufkins of Sisseton (May '10) Jun '15 TSI001 85
News Minnesota psychologist stripped of license for ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HumanSpirit 1
News Sisseton Beating Suspect In Court (Jun '07) Jul '14 nitos mom 8
Sisseton and their blind eye towards Pedophiles (Jul '13) Apr '14 wake up people 3
News Man Wanted In Connection With Attempted Homicid... (Mar '14) Mar '14 afraidofthedarkinRC 1
See all Sisseton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sisseton Forum Now

Sisseton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sisseton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Sisseton, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,101 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,166

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC