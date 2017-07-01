Winnipeg Rallies Past Canaries On Canada Day

Burt Reynolds and Chris Jacobs' early home runs weren't enough, as the Sioux Falls Canaries fell to the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 5-4 at Shaw Park on Canada Day. The Goldeyes jumped out to an early lead against Joe Bircher and the Canaries, scoring three runs on three hits and two walks to take a 3-0 lead.

