Storm Get Much Needed Rest Before United Bowl
It is officially United Bowl week as the Sioux Falls Storm will look to win their 7th straight IFL Championship, and they think getting a week off beforehand should help them do that. That might sound a bit surprising since the Storm had been playing some of their best ball of the season prior to the bye, culminating in their 66-32 United Conference Championship win over Iowa on June 24th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Rancher's Pride (Nov '12)
|Jun 21
|Emersome1
|135
|Research chemicals and Other Meds
|Jun 18
|Chemist
|1
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Tjay
|39
|black lives matter (Apr '16)
|May '17
|ProudAmericanCitizen
|3
|Man Arrested Trying To 'Save' Beer From Blaze
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|6
|Kidnapping of a baby-sitter. Perhaps ca. 1940.
|Apr '17
|jboyle
|1
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|Busboy
|13,621
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC