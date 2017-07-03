S.F. Police Investigate Weekend Dispute That Turned Violent

Sioux Falls Police have released the names and charges of two teenagers involved in a dispute that turned violent Sunday afternoon. Antyon Hamilton-Hogan, a 19-year-old from Sioux Falls, was charged with Aggravated Assault, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, False Report, and Possession of both Marijuana and Paraphernalia.

