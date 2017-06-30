Pop-Up park comes to Phillips Avenue on Wednesday

The City of Sioux Falls is celebrating National Park and Recreation Month during July with a pop-up park on Phillips Avenue, which will feature a green space, flowers, free games and activities and much more. There isn't a park, per se, on Phillips Avenue, but starting Wednesday, a pop-up park will appear in the Phillips Avenue Plaza, between 9th and 10th Streets, alongside the Phillips Avenue Diner and near the Falls sculpture.

