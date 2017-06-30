Police arrest 6 in connection to burglaries in Sioux Falls, Baltic
Police say they have arrested six people in connection to robberies in Baltic and Sioux Falls that happened last month after working with Minnehaha County authorities. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said six guns, including four rifles, a shotgun and a handgun, were stolen from a home on the 8200 block of South Copper Ridge Road on June 20. Just days before that robbery, Clemens said the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office was investigating a case where an ATV had been stolen from a home in Baltic.
