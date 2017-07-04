Jacobs Likes to do Damage With Longball
Chris Jacobs came to Sioux Falls to hit home runs for the Canaries and help them win games. So far it's worked out as he leads the American Association in HR's with 13. He downplays hitting round trippers, saying they are just long base hits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Rancher's Pride (Nov '12)
|Jun 21
|Emersome1
|135
|Research chemicals and Other Meds
|Jun 18
|Chemist
|1
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Tjay
|39
|black lives matter (Apr '16)
|May '17
|ProudAmericanCitizen
|3
|Man Arrested Trying To 'Save' Beer From Blaze
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|6
|Kidnapping of a baby-sitter. Perhaps ca. 1940.
|Apr '17
|jboyle
|1
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|Busboy
|13,621
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC