Gov. Daugaard names inaugural members...

Gov. Daugaard names inaugural members to Government Accountability Board

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KSFY

The board was created this legislative session by House Bill 1076, a bipartisan bill sponsored by Rep. Karen Soli of Sioux Falls and Sen. Brock Greenfield of Clark. The legislation, which took effect July 1, requires that the board be made up of four retired justices or judges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Rancher's Pride (Nov '12) 23 hr Hey 136
Research chemicals and Other Meds Jun 18 Chemist 1
Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13) May '17 Tjay 39
black lives matter (Apr '16) May '17 ProudAmericanCitizen 3
News Man Arrested Trying To 'Save' Beer From Blaze Apr '17 wichita-rick 6
Kidnapping of a baby-sitter. Perhaps ca. 1940. Apr '17 jboyle 1
Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09) Apr '17 Busboy 13,621
See all Sioux Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux Falls Forum Now

Sioux Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Sioux Falls, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,703 • Total comments across all topics: 282,285,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC