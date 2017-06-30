Fazoli's Sets Opening Date In Sioux F...

Fazoli's Sets Opening Date In Sioux Falls

14 hrs ago Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

America's largest fast-casual Italian chain is getting ready to open in Sioux Falls. Fazoli's will start serving pasta, pizza, salads and sandwiches on August 1. The restaurant is also now doing walk-in interviews at the Courtyard Marriott next to the mall.

Sioux Falls, SD

