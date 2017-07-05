Busiest Day of the Year for Animal Control and Area Humane Society
It's been a busy day for Sioux Falls Animal Control and Area Humane Society staff, after fireworks startled pets, causing them to run away. Since seven this morning Animal Control has already responded to nearly three dozen calls for stray or missing animals.
