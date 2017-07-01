Burns Blast Puts United Over Quakes A...

Burns Blast Puts United Over Quakes At Ringneck

Minnesota Golden Gopher-commit Emma Burns' fourth inning homerun was the difference for the South Dakota United in their 4-3 win over the Nebraska Quakes in the finale of pool play at the 40th Ringneck Softball Invitational in Sioux Falls on Saturday afternoon.

