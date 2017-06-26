Zach Zenner & CJ Ham Return For Camp At Fieldhouse
A pair of former standout college running backs returned to Sioux Falls today for a camp at the Riggs Academy at the Sanford Fieldhouse. Zach Zenner, who had a record-setting career at South Dakota State, and C.J. Ham, who bowled tacklers over when he was carrying the ball for Augustana, were both in town to talk about life in the NFL and to share some of their secrets of success with some of tomorrow's future stars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Rancher's Pride (Nov '12)
|Jun 21
|Emersome1
|135
|Research chemicals and Other Meds
|Jun 18
|Chemist
|1
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Tjay
|39
|black lives matter (Apr '16)
|May '17
|ProudAmericanCitizen
|3
|Man Arrested Trying To 'Save' Beer From Blaze
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|6
|Kidnapping of a baby-sitter. Perhaps ca. 1940.
|Apr '17
|jboyle
|1
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|Busboy
|13,621
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC