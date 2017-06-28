Wood, Birds Blank Redhawks in Fargo

Wood, Birds Blank Redhawks in Fargo

Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

Behind Grady Wood's dominant outing, the Canaries got back on track, topping the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 2-0, at Newman Outdoor Field. For the first time all series, the Canaries got on the board first, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning.

