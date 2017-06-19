U.S. Youth Soccer Championships this weekend
The U.S. Youth Soccer Region II Championship Tournament is expected to bring thousands of visitors and money to Sioux Falls this weekend. The U.S. Youth Soccer Region II Championship Tournament is expected to bring thousands of visitors and money to Sioux Falls this weekend.
