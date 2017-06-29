Ticket Sales Open For Foo Fighters Concert
Foo Fighters tickets went on sale today in Sioux Falls and people from all over could not wait to get their hands on one. A crowd lined up at the Denny Sanford Premier Center before 10 this morning with the first person in line getting there at 3:30 a.m. Tickets average around $100, but some in the main concourse area are going for $500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Rancher's Pride (Nov '12)
|Jun 21
|Emersome1
|135
|Research chemicals and Other Meds
|Jun 18
|Chemist
|1
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Tjay
|39
|black lives matter (Apr '16)
|May '17
|ProudAmericanCitizen
|3
|Man Arrested Trying To 'Save' Beer From Blaze
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|6
|Kidnapping of a baby-sitter. Perhaps ca. 1940.
|Apr '17
|jboyle
|1
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|Busboy
|13,621
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC