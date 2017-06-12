The Latest: FBI: Lyle Jeffs living out of car when caught
Blimp operator: The pilot of craft that crashed at US Open is 'OK,' but is being taken to a hospital Authorities say escaped polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs was living out of his car when he was captured in South Dakota. FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric Barnhart said in Salt Lake City on Thursday that a tip led to Jeffs' capture at a recreation-area marina southwest of Sioux Falls.
