Taddy Blazusiak vs. Colton Haaker | Past Battles | 2016 Sioux Falls EnduroCross
The main events aren't the only place where some of the best battles are found in EnduroCross. Watch as Red Bull KTM's Taddy Blazusiak and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Colton Haaker go at it in this heat race in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dirt Rider Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Rancher's Pride (Nov '12)
|Jun 21
|Emersome1
|135
|Research chemicals and Other Meds
|Jun 18
|Chemist
|1
|Thinking of moving to Sioux Falls (Jul '13)
|May '17
|Tjay
|39
|black lives matter (Apr '16)
|May '17
|ProudAmericanCitizen
|3
|Man Arrested Trying To 'Save' Beer From Blaze
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|6
|Kidnapping of a baby-sitter. Perhaps ca. 1940.
|Apr '17
|jboyle
|1
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|Busboy
|13,621
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC